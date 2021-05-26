GE Healthcare exec Yan Chen named one of Milwaukee Business Journal's 'Women of Influence' for 2021

The Milwaukee Business Journal is releasing this year's class of "Women of Influence."

The 28 award winners are leaders in their respective fields.

Some are corporate executives, mentors, or work behind the scenes.

We were honored to have one of this year's award winners live on TMJ4 News Today.

Yan Chen is the Chief Operating Officer of Global Services at GE Healthcare here in southeast Wisconsin.

She has been with GE Healthcare since 1997, working for the company in China and in Wisconsin. Her segment of the company drives more than $5 billion in revenue.

Watch her full interview here:

Yan Chen named one of Milwaukee Business Journal's 'Women of Influence'

