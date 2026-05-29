11-year-old singer Claire Gui dreams big — from Milwaukee to Carnegie Hall

SUSSEX — At just 11 years old, Claire Gui is already building an impressive resume as an award-winning vocalist with dreams that stretch from Wisconsin sports arenas to some of the world’s biggest stages.

Claire’s musical journey began long before competitions and standing ovations. According to her mother, Yingxin Liu, the family first discovered Claire’s extraordinary gift when she was only three years old.

“She was singing a very old Chinese song with her grandpa,” Liu recalled. “We were all surprised that she could sing.”

What started as a sweet family moment quickly revealed itself to be something much bigger.

During the COVID-19 quarantine, Claire’s passion for music became impossible to ignore. While many children turned to games or television during lockdown, Claire turned to music — often asking Alexa to teach her how to sing.

“I realized this is not something she just likes once in a while,” Liu said. “I think this is something she truly loves.”

Claire performed publicly for the first time at the age of six at a small local church. Though the audience was modest, the experience left a lasting impact.

“I think I was about five or six years old when I sang in front of a crowd,” Claire said. “It was at a really small church near me, and everyone was really nice there and encouraging. I just felt really special.”

Recognizing their daughter’s talent, Claire’s parents began searching for instructors to help nurture her voice and musical abilities.

“We decided to find a teacher for her,” Liu said.

Five years later, Claire’s versatility as a singer continues to grow.

“I like all kinds of music,” Claire explained. “I can sing classical music, jazz music, Chinese music, and pop music.”

Her dedication and emotional performances have already earned her major recognition. Liu remembers entering Claire into her first Chinese singing competition in Chicago.

“She won first place,” Liu said proudly. “She really sang with a lot of emotion.”

Claire has since taken first place in every singing competition she has entered and has even been invited to perform at Carnegie Hall — an extraordinary accomplishment for someone so young.

Her parents also recognized the importance of developing a strong musical foundation beyond singing alone. That led them to introduce Claire to piano lessons and music theory.

“We think piano might be important for singing and music,” Liu said.

Her father, Dawei Gui, often studies music theory alongside Claire.

“I think it helps to understand the music,” he said. “When you actually understand a little bit about the theory, it tells you how the music flows.”

Outside of music, Claire is also a talented visual artist who enjoys drawing still-life images, cartoons, and anime characters — another outlet for her creativity.

But it’s music that continues to fuel her biggest ambitions.

“Short term, I want to sing the national anthem for a sports league, like the Bucks or the Packers,” Claire said with a smile. “Someday I might want to sing at Coachella or win a Grammy.”

For Claire’s parents, their daughter’s success represents more than trophies or accolades. They believe her voice has the power to reach audiences far beyond the Chinese community and hope the world will one day fully recognize her talent.

With her dedication, family support, and remarkable voice, Claire Gui may already be well on her way.

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