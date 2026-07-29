Wisconsin early voting underway ahead of Aug. 11 partisan primary

Early voting, also called in-person absentee voting, is underway in Wisconsin for the Aug. 11 primary election. It began July 28 and runs through Aug. 9.

RELATED: Wisconsin Democratic gubernatorial candidates face off in only debate before primary

Where can I vote?

Each municipality has its own polling places. To find your polling place, visit MyVote by clicking here.

What’s on my ballot?

Your ballot and election location information are based on where you live. To see what will be on your ballot, visit MyVote by clicking here.

When is the election?

The partisan primary in Wisconsin is on Tuesday, Aug. 11. It allows voters to determine which candidates compete in the general election, which is on Nov. 3.

The biggest race we are following is the governor’s race. The candidates running in the Democratic primary are Mandela Barnes, Joel Brennan, David Crowley, Francesca Hong and Kelda Roys.

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The winner will advance to the general election to take on Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany.

How to vote early in Milwaukee

Early voting centers are available to all City of Milwaukee residents, opening the Tuesday two weeks prior to an election and closing the Sunday before Election Day.

You can find the full schedule here.

What are some important deadlines?

The deadline to register at your municipal clerk’s office is Aug. 7 at 5 p.m. To find your municipal clerk’s contact information, click here. You can also register to vote at your polling place on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

What do I need to vote?

To register to vote, you'll need to bring a proof-of-residence document that shows your current address. You can show a hard copy or electronic version on your phone. Proof-of-residence documents include:

A driver’s license or state ID card, if it has your current address

A bank or credit card statement

A paycheck or pay stub

A recent utility bill

A property tax bill or receipt

A residential lease, if it’s valid on the date of registration

A university or college ID card with your photo. This can only be used if you have a fee receipt within the last nine months or if your college provides a housing list to the local clerk

An intake document from a nursing home or assisted living facility

For more information, visit MyVote.

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