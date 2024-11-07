This year, nearly half of the school districts in the state have turned to referendums, asking voters for a total of almost $6 billion.

On Tuesday night, in southeastern Wisconsin, voters overwhelmingly said yes to that new spending passing 31 of 37 school referendum questions. However, they were not as eager to support referendums for fire, police, and emergency services.

"We needed a win bad — and we got a win," said Dr. Tarrynce Robinson, West Allis-West Milwaukee School District Superintendent.

That win was voter approval of a pair of referendum questions topping $75 million that will increase teacher salaries in the district, and improve school buildings. "One of the more important upgrades that we’re doing is for our fieldhouse," continued Dr. Robinson. "Our fieldhouse serves as sort of the epicenter of everything that we do in our district. Athletics, but not only athletics — which I think is important — but also fine arts."

Watch: Voters back school spending but reject EMS referendums

'We got a win' says superintendent as voters back school spending but reject EMS referendums

The superintendent says voters in this district have never passed an operational referendum. That changed Tuesday night. "I just really want to say thank you for believing in our district," he added with a grin. "You didn’t have to do that and that means a lot."

When asked why he believes voters turned out in support Dr. Robinson said, "I think it was the way that we communicated. We were just very transparent."

Experts, like Professor Mordecai Lee at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee say school funding is a tangible ask for many voters, who see it as the district their children or grandchildren attend or the school where their neighbor works.

But, he adds that those same voters may not feel a strong connection to their local police or fire department, especially if they have not personally needed emergency services.

Voters in southeast Wisconsin said no to three of seven EMS referendums this election. It's a sentiment TMJ4 heard fromearly voters in Lannon. Residents there rejected a $125,000 referendum to help pay for handcuffs, uniforms, and guns — equipment that police officers currently have to buy themselves. It would have also increased salaries from $25.00 to $28.00 per hour for the village's two full-time and eight part-time officers.

Even though the referendum has been voted down the police chief, Daniel Bell, tells TMJ4 he's not losing hope, and will explore other funding sources, like grants.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error