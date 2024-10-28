Lannon Police buy their own handcuffs, guns, and bulletproof vests. Leaders say that needs to change

LANNON, Wis. — Lannon voters head to the polls to decide on public safety. Village President Patrick Yates says Lannon police officers currently have to provide their own uniform, holster, gun, and even bulletproof vest. Yates emphasizes this needs to change if the village wants to hire and retain officers, which is part of the reason voters are being asked to approve a $125,000 referendum.

However, as voters cast early ballots, many were surprised to see this question on the ballot.

“When you flipped over the ballot, did you know there was a referendum?”

“I did,” said Donna Dewitt.

“She told me on the way here what it was about, and then I read it,” said Chris Turner, who admitted he hadn’t realized this would be a ballot question.

“I think it may be catching people off guard,” added Kent Willetts, who knew about the question, though his wife did not.

The referendum asks voters for $125,000 annually for public safety.

“The rising costs of public safety are putting a lot of stress on our budget,” Yates said.

The village has two full-time and eight part-time police officers. Officers in Lannon earn around $25 per hour, but the goal is to raise that to $28, more in line with neighboring departments. Additionally, Lannon police currently must buy their own equipment.

“They have to bring their own guns, holsters, utility belts, handcuffs, and uniforms,” said Yates.

“Their bulletproof vests?” asked reporter Rebecca Klopf.

“Yes, currently the village does not provide any of that,” said Yates.

To get even the most basic police uniform with these items, the cost starts at $3,500. This includes just one pair of pants, one shirt, and basic items needed for a bulletproof vest.

The village also pays Menomonee Falls for fire and EMS services, and that cost is rising by $58,000.

If the referendum passes, it would amount to about $4 a week per household.

“I couldn't say I know enough about what's going on to say it’s a great idea, so if I don’t know, I would say don’t spend the money,” said Chris on why he voted no.

“I voted no as well,” added Donna. “Again, it is a safe community.”

Others emphasized the importance of maintaining strong police and EMS services.

“Both are important, and I support both, so let’s leave it at that,” said Kent.

If the referendum is voted down, village officials say they may need to borrow money to cover public safety expenses.

You can get question answered on the referenced from the village leadershere.

