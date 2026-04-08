GERMANTOWN, Wis. — Unofficial election results are in for the Germantown School Board race, with Anne Utech and Richard Yu securing the two available seats in a tight contest.

Four candidates competed for the two open positions on the board. The final unofficial numbers from the clerk's office in West Bend show Utech won her seat by 124 votes beating Kimberly Higginbotham.

Yu won his seat by a margin of 32 votes against Molly Bussie.

Germantown voters emphasized the importance of local races to the community.

"You can't complain if you don't vote," Ken Kingary said.

Watch: Unofficial results are in for the Germantown School Board race; voters highlight importance of local elections

Germantown school board race results are in

"Local elections are very important," Diane Kingary said. "Because that's what's going on in your hometown."

“These elections will make a difference in their life, a lot of people don’t think it will, it 100% does," Dan Berth said. "Anywhere from what the Supreme Court rules to what your local school board decides to do—that’s going to affect your life whether you think it does or not."

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