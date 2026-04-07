Man recently found guilty of election fraud registered to vote Tuesday

TOWN OF DOVER — Harry Wait, who a jury found guilty of election fraud in March, went to the Dover Town Hall on Tuesday to register to vote.

Wait was found guilty of two counts of election fraud and one count of identity theft in Racine County Circuit Court on March 24.

Wait has admitted to requesting absentee ballots for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and City of Racine Mayor Cory Mason without their consent. He said he requested the ballots with the intention of exposing the MyVote Wisconsin system.

"I'd do it again," Wait said Tuesday. "Because people have to know their votes are not safe."

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Wait told TMJ4's Lauren Sklba he was at the town hall only to register. He did not intend to cast a ballot.

Watch: Harry Wait visits Dover Town Hall to register to vote Tuesday

Man found guilty of voter fraud registers to vote

"As soon as I was told I was a felon on Tuesday night, I knew I was going to still register. But I wouldn't vote out of respect for the law. But the law doesn't really deserve any respect," Wait said.

Town of Dover Clerk Camille Gerou said the Wisconsin Elections Commission told the town ahead of Tuesday's election that Wait could vote Tuesday because he had not been sentenced yet.

Wait said he was surprised to learn that he could still vote, but decided against it.

"I elected not to vote because I didn't want to put them in jeopardy," he said. "They're good people."

As there was a steady stream of voters at Dover Town Hall on Tuesday, Wait said he was glad to see the turnout.

"I'm glad to see their exercising their right to vote, because I believe that rights neglected are rights lost," Wait said.

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