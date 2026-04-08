Majority of voters say no to Town of Dover referendum to increase town's tax levy

TOWN OF DOVER — Residents in the Town of Dover overwhelmingly said no Tuesday to a referendum that would have increased the town's tax levy by 104% in the next fiscal year.

First unoffical results from the Racine County clerk's office show 275 people voted in favor of the referendum, while 995 voted against it.

Town Chairman Sam Stratton previously told TMJ4 the increase was necessary for the town to keep up with rising costs, be able to address and improve infrastructure, and maintain current paramedic services at their current level.

Voters TM4's Lauren Sklba spoke to at the Dover Town Hall on Tuesday were divided on the referendum.

"It seems kind of silly to give anybody the option of whether or not to raise our taxes to me," voter Kelly Hill said. "I'm fully no on it."

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He said while he knows the town has a lot of expenses to cover, he feels he already pays enough in taxes.

Stephanie Weidner supported the referendum.

"I think they need the money," she said. "I live in this community, and I want it to be the best."

She said she believes additional funds from the referendum would help the town continue to serve residents.

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The referendum would have increased the town levy from $547,454 to $1,118,542 in the next fiscal budget year — an increase of $571,088. Had it passed, the percent increase would have stayed in place moving forward.

Stratton said Tuesday prior to unofficial results being reported, that if the referendum failed, "There will have to be some hard discussions come budget time as to how to move forward come the next fiscal year."

He said he invites residents to attend town meetings to participate in those difficult discussions.

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