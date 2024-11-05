Inside the V-P candidate's final push for Wisconsin voters

First stop: La Crosse, Wisconsin, feeling the love on election eve from Sen. J.D. Vance and Gov. Tim Walz.

It's a rare blue county on the state's western front and turned out big for Joe Biden in 2020, with 56% of the vote.

It was Vance's only stop in battleground Wisconsin.

So why would Vance close in La Crosse County? It's surrounded by rural red counties that can help run up the score for Donald Trump.

Second stop: Stevens Point in Portage County for Walz. Another blue county for Biden in 2020.

It was one of 14 blue counties Biden won by less than three percentage points. Out of 40,000 votes, Biden won by 1,200 in Portage County. Wisconsin has 72 counties.

That's close for a state that was decided by fewer than 21,000 votes in 2020 and fewer than 25,000 votes for Trump in 2016.

Walz’s mission in central Wisconsin was to boost margins with Biden voters.

Third stop: Walz closing out his day in Milwaukee. The city and the county are the biggest source of votes for Democrats.

Both former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris held rallies in Milwaukee Friday night.

Early voting in the city is slightly off the state's pace of 46%, based on the 3.3 million total voters in 2020.

Milwaukee has seen 105,554 early votes, or about 43% of 2020 turnout.

