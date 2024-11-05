'Your vote counts': Wisconsin voters attend Harris-Walz rally ahead of Election Day

MILWAUKEE — Both Vice Presidential nominees visited battleground Wisconsin on Election Day eve.

Republican Senator, JD Vance, visited La Crosse Monday morning.

Democrat Gov. Tim Walz made a stop in La Crosse as well. He then worked his way over to Stevens Point and made one last stop in the Milwaukee area.

"Twenty-four hours Milwaukee to a better future. Twenty-four hours to President Harris,” Walz yelled to the crowd.

The Harris-Walz campaign hosted a 'Get Out the Vote' rally in West Allis at Wisconsin State Fair Park Monday evening.

"Wisconsin win this thing for America…let's go,” Walz yelled.

Janice Thurman was one of a few hundred people at the rally Monday night.

"Both of them are working so hard. You know I see the work that they're both putting in and I don't want it stolen from her,” Thurman said.

Thurman is one of over 1.5 million Wisconsinites who voted early. She is confident in who she picked.

"I believe she's going to win and I think she's going to win by a big number,” Thurman said.

Like Thurman, Cheryl Martin wants a woman in the White House.

"I would be so excited to have a woman. I think a woman is for many reasons necessary and for many reasons needed and would do a good job. Especially this one,” Martin explained.

Martin is waiting until Tuesday to cast her ballot, and she wants everyone else to join her.

"Please vote. Your vote counts. Democracy is depending on it,” Martin said.

