Former President Bill Clinton to campaign for Democratic ticket in Milwaukee

FOX VALLEY (NBC 26) — Former President Bill Clinton will be in Milwaukee on Thursday, Oct. 31, to encourage people to vote early, according to the Harris-Walz campaign.

Clinton will be campaigning on behalf of the Democratic ticket.

"President Clinton will highlight Vice President Harris and Democrats’ plans to protect fundamental freedoms, strengthen democracy, and ensure every person has the opportunity to not just get by, but to get ahead," the campaign said in a news release. "He will also warn that a second term for Trump could be even more dangerous than his first as Trump’s extreme Project 2025 agenda would increase costs, further restrict reproductive rights, and grant him unchecked power over our daily lives."

He will also be delivering remarks in the Fox Valley that same day.

“In their latest effort to convince voters that decency and character are on the ballot this November, Wisconsin Democrats are turning to Bill Clinton to make their case. Good luck with that," the Republican Party of Wisconsin said in a response.

Clinton's rally will come one day after former President Donald Trump holds a campaign event at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon. There, former Packers quarterback Brett Favre will be joining Trump.

Vice President Kamala Harris is also holding a rally and concert in Madison on Wednesday.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip