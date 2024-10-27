VP Kamala Harris to host rally and concert in Madison Wednesday

According to a release from the Harris-Walz campaign, Vice President Kamala Harris will host a rally and concert in Madison on Wednesday, October 30.

This concert and rally is part of a series of 'When We Vote We Win' events featuring musical performances focused on getting voters in battleground states to the polls, says the release.

Gracie Abrams, Mumford & Sons, Remi Wolf, and The National's Matt Berninger and Aaron Dessner will rally alongside Vice President Harris in Madison.

The Harris-Walz campaign has not shared any further information on the event.

The Harris-Walz campaign will make stops in battleground states throughout the week leading up to the election; Governor Tim Walz will be in Waukesha on Monday, October 28.

