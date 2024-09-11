First-time voters at Marquette University respond to the presidential debate between Trump and Harris.

Before the presidential debate, Marquette students were making plans on how to schedule watching the debate around homework and college life.

Marquette journalism student Gabriel Sisarica planned to watch the debate to help him decide who to for in 2024.

"I'm going to go in with an open mind," said Sisarica. "I think I have an idea of who I will vote for. I think that can be changed. I think today is an important step with how I feel after the debate."

First-time student voter Sara Modrakovic says the debate will give her an opportunity to see the two candidates side by side for the first time.

"That's why I'm so excited about this debate."

A key question for her: How would each candidate improve the economy?

There were about 100 people at the Marquette Law School Tuesday night for the debate.

Including a dozen to two dozen students. TMJ4 focused on three students voting for the very first time in this election, on what they wanted to hear and what they heard.

For first time voters in a presidential year, Marquette students, Marisa D'Amico and Claire Donlan, are very interested in the first debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

Not only on substance: "Something that's really important to me right now is the topic of abortion and also border control," said Donlan

But also, on style.

"I'm also excited to hear how former President Trump handles the questions and kind of his conduct while answering the questions as well, said D'Amico

For real estate and finance student Ryan Bender, the economy is very important right now.

"I would definitely say the big deal with the Fed's cutting interest rates, what is each of the candidate's opinion? Because that is just the big hot topic for me," said Bender.

The 90-minute debate produced some sharp exchanges on abortion, the border, and yes, Trump rallies.

What stands out the most to our student voters?

"It does not seem that informative," said Bender. "It seems like a lot of finger-pointing, and you can't do this, or you've done this, which is bad, and not a lot of I will do this because of X-Y-Z reasons. And I think there should be more of that."

For Bender, the future is now, and he's looking forward to casting his first vote for president. "I really hope just to be a part of the process and make sure my vote counts."

