Donald Trump and Brett Favre supporters flood Green Bay for rally ahead of Election Day

GREEN BAY — Former President Donald Trump held a rally at the Resch Center in Green Bay Wednesday. This is the second time Trump has been in Titletown this year. He was joined by former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre.

‘Go Brett, go,” was chanted throughout the rally.

Favre took the stage before Trump arrived.

“It's time to bench Kamala and put in the star quarterback, Donald Trump,” Favre said.

Rallygoers wore a mix of Favre and ‘Make America Great Again’ gear.

However, the former president didn’t show up in a Green Bay Packers Jersey. Instead, he came out wearing a neon vest after President Joe Biden talked about Trump supporters Tuesday.

"He called them garbage, no way, no way,” Trump said.

TMJ4’s Megan Lee asked Alex Wojciechowski what it’s like to support Trump. He said, “It's honestly indescribable."

Wojciechowski is a young voter from Milwaukee. A demographic the Trump and Harris campaigns are hoping to lock in.

"As someone who just graduated from college, I'm really getting accustomed to how expensive everything is in the world and I’d like to vote for that to change,” Wojciechowski explained.

The economy was a main talking point for Trump.

"We had the greatest economy in the history of our country. We took in hundreds and billions of dollars from China, and we were just getting started,” Trump said.

This rally in Green Bay wasn’t the last time the former president will be in battleground Wisconsin. He will be back in the state on Friday in Milwaukee for a rally at Fiserv Forum.

