America Votes: Vice President Harris talks about her faith and final push to Election Day

MILWAUKEE — Vice President Kamala Harris spent all day Friday in battleground Wisconsin, including a rally in West Allis with Hip Hop artists in the hopes to win the purple state.

"We had a wonderful evening last night. People are enthusiastic, and the road to the White House definitely runs from Milwaukee, and I'm honored to have the support here," Harris said.

If Harris can win Wisconsin and the two blue wall states of Michigan and Pennsylvania she could win the White House.

The contentious election will likely be the topic of conversations in worship services on Sunday morning.

Harris started her day in Milwaukee taking questions from reporters, and TMJ4's Chief Political Reporter Charles Benson asked her about her faith and the election.

Benson: What does your faith tell you about who God wants to win this election and who will lead our divided country?

Harris: My faith and my belief in God tell me that we all must think about our lives through our ability to do good works, and through those works to lift people up, to help the needy, to help the poor, to help the elder. And my plan for my presidency is informed with that spirit and that approach.

JD Vance has also addressed his faith. At a rally last month in Waukesha, he said he found his faith again at 35 when he was baptized as a Catholic.

Harris said at her rallies, if elected, she would address higher housing costs with a federal $25,000 down payment program for first-time home buyers and would go after higher food costs.

"My plan includes what we're going to do in terms of taking on corporate price gouging and having the first ever national ban on corporate price gouging on groceries," Harris said.

In a battleground state that could go either way — it's not just policy issues voters are looking at — Harris tells me it's also character and caring for others.

"I do believe that people understand that really is the sign of a real leader, which is not defining one's strength based on who you beat down, but defining the strength of a leader based on who you lift up," she said.

