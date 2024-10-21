America Votes 2024: JD Vance leans in on his faith at rally in Waukesha.

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Republican running mate, Senator J-D Vance, in battleground Wisconsin Sunday night.

TMJ4'S Chief Political Reporter Charles Benson was with him and supporters of Donald Trump in Waukesha.

JD Vance leaning on his faith and people of faith to turn out for Donald Trump between now and Election Day.

Sheila Fox wanted to be in Waukesha to hear Vance speak.

"I think with his values his morals, I think he's going to make things right again," said Sheila Fox, when asked if faith was important to her political choice.

Senator Vance says he found faith again at age 35 when he was baptized as Catholic.

"I'm certainly a very devout Christian," said Vance at a campaign rally Sunday evening in Waukesha. "I actually was baptized for the first time in 2019 and returned to my faith as a young man."

But it's his conversion from anti-Trumper for several years to Trump supporter when he ran for senate, that landed him on the national stage as Trump's running mate.

These days he's Trump's chief advocate while criticizing Kamala Harris.

"The reason Kamala Harris is running away from her record and attacking Donald Trump is because she hasn't done a damn thing for the people in the room, and we can let her forget it."

He talked more about religious freedom vs women's reproductive rights.

"I think we are a big enough country to allow people of faith to live according to their conscience," said Vance "And not try to force Kamala Harris's progressive values down their throat."

Ahead of Vance's rally, Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez kicked off a Democratic voter canvas with local Catholic church leaders.

"The stakes are whether or not we're going to be able to afford groceries and healthcare, the stakes are whether or not women are going to be able to decide what they can do with their bodies, and whether or not we are going to have a functioning democracy," said Rodriguez. "When Trump says that he's going to cancel the Constitution, we have to believe him when he says that."

Polling shows faith voters are split when it comes to voting for president white evangelicals are overwhelmingly backing former President Donald Trump and a majority of Black Protestants support Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic Presidential nominee.

