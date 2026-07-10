MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Instagram's updated settings now allow other users to incorporate public posts and reels into remixes, sequences, templates, stickers and downloads as part of their own content, using the platform's new AI features. For users 18 and older with public accounts and an updated app, the feature is already turned on by default.

Alex Myers, a social media user, said he was unaware of the change.

TMJ4 News Alex Myers, a social media user, said he was unaware of the new Instagram AI implementation.

"It's scary to think about that like something like that can be stolen from you out of nowhere," Myers said.

Fellow social media user Malak Umar said the implications concern her, particularly for younger people.

Watch: Your public Instagram posts and reels could be reused with new AI feature that doesn't require your approval

Your public Instagram posts and reels could be reused with new AI feature

"I feel like that could be manipulated in a lot of really negative ways, especially for younger people, like kids, so that's really scary," Umar added.

Umar and her friend Zainab Khan also said they had not heard about the setting change and believe Instagram should be more transparent with its users.

TMJ4 News Umar and her friend Zainab Khan also said they had not heard about the setting change and believes Instagram should be more transparent with its users.

"I don't know; it's a big violation of your privacy. You can do a lot with, like, having people's pictures," Umar said.

A Meta spokesperson addressed the rollout, saying: "We built Muse Image with strong controls and safety guardrails from day one. Private accounts and those belonging to users under 18 are automatically excluded and adult users with public accounts can opt out with easy-to-use controls. We will take action against any content that violates our Community Standards."

Alan Krajcir, a cybersecurity expert with ValorTech, a local cybersecurity firm, said the shift in how content can be used marks new territory for most users.

TMJ4 News Alan Krajcir's a cybersecurity expert with ValorTech, a local cybersecurity firm

"I think most people are used to the idea of a public photo being shared or liked or viewed, but not necessarily accustomed to the idea of it being used to create a whole new image," Krajcir said.

Krajcir said awareness is key, and that users should regularly monitor their social media settings to stay informed when new tools like this AI feature are added. He flagged one particular concern about the current rollout.

"The gray area that you're speaking to is when children are in public photos on an adult's account, and so, as of right now, those privacy implications are fairly complicated," Krajcir said.

To turn off the feature, go to your Instagram settings and scroll down to "sharing and reuse." Then scroll down to where it says "allow people to reuse your content on Instagram with AI," turn off the "posts" and "reels."

If your account is private, this feature does not exist.

This story was reported on-air by Jenna Rae and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error