Woman signs for Musk group's $100 offer, plans to support Crawford

RAYMOND — A Racine County woman signed a petition from Elon Musk's conservative group, America PAC, which opposes what it calls "activist judges." While she hopes to collect the promised $100 for her signature, she said her vote will go to liberal-leaning Judge Susan Crawford, not conservative candidate Brad Schimel.

Marcia Colsmith is passionate about her beliefs. A hand-painted pallet of the American Flag sits in her front yard showcasing her love for the country.

TMJ4 News Marcia Colsmith signed the America PAC petition, which is offering Wisconsin voters $100 each for their signature and an additional $100 for each signer they refer. She is voting for liberal-leaning judge Susan Crawford.

"I want people to know that you can be progressive. That doesn't mean that you're not patriotic," she said about the display.

When she discovered the petition funded by Musk, Colsmith felt compelled to participate.

"The petition is really vague and it doesn’t mention Brad Schimel at all. A lot of people are really hostile, saying he's buying the election," she said. "While it probably should be illegal to offer money to vote a certain way, he did it very carefully so it’s not technically illegal."

The group promises to pay $100 to each Wisconsin voter who signs the petition, as well as an additional $100 for every person they refer.

“I’ve always been very frugal. Fiscally responsible. So, if someone I don’t like wants to give me money, I will take it,” said Colsmith.

Colsmith signed the America PAC's petition and encouraged her husband to do the same, expecting to receive $300 from the movement.

TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins: "So it sounds to me like you're saying you’ll take Elon’s money, but he’s not going to tell you who to vote for?”

Marcia Colsmith: “Of course not! I mean, I already think he's just horrible, so why would I? I'm glad to do the opposite of what he wants. I'm just curious if I’ll ever actually get the money."

Once received, she said the money would go to support Judge Susan Crawford’s campaign.

