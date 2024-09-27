Wisconsinites respond to help following Helene's destruction in the Southeast

WAUKESHA — Helene has weakened to a tropical depression and is moving across the Southeast on Friday, but not before bringing catastrophic flooding and damage.

At least 30 people have died in the Southeast from the storm.

TMJ4's Lighthouse Team has learned that crews of volunteers from Wisconsin are arriving in the hardest-hit areas to assist.

The Red Cross said 14 people from Wisconsin have been deployed to help.

"For me, personally, it's just about helping each other, and I believe in the golden rule: 'Do unto others,'" said Dave Nelson, a Milwaukee native who lives in Eau Claire and is helping with relief efforts in Florida.

Nelson said he helped run a shelter in Jacksonville, Florida, overnight, where roughly 250 people waited out the storm.

"It's basically what we call evacuation shelters that bring in community residents to get out of their homes in case the hurricane damages them. It's in a school that's well protected and can handle hurricane-strength winds if they come in," he said.

TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins spoke with Nelson as he was heading to Tallahassee, where the focus has shifted from waiting out the storm to giving people a place to stay until they can return to their damaged homes.

"When you work in those shelters, you're really providing food, a place to sleep, and casework services so people can get back on their feet and to their homes," Nelson said.

Volunteers said much of Friday was spent assessing damage and determining where help is needed.

Pastor Dan Sims leads the WELS Christian Aid and Relief Team out of Waukesha County.

"We're a small church body based out of Wisconsin, which means we can go where we have congregations and assist people through those congregations," Sims said.

His team has trailers kept in Pewaukee. They can respond and bring items like chainsaws, personal protective equipment, and generators to people in need.

"So, it's likely that we will be sending some trailers somewhere to get generators to people who need them, but we're just not sure yet because we're still waiting for word on exactly what's happening," Sims said.

These are just two examples of Wisconsin neighbors responding to offer relief following Helene.

The Red Cross said it has established four disaster relief operations across Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas in response to Hurricane Helene.

The priorities for these operations today include assessing damage, delivering relief supplies, and providing shelter and meals.

The organization reports it has opened more than 140 evacuation shelters, helping house 11,800 overnight stays thus far.

It has also provided more than 45,000 meals and snacks.

You can call 1-855-3455-GIVE or visit the Red Cross website at www.redcross.org [redcross.org] to donate to Hurricane Helene relief efforts.

