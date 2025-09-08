Wisconsin residents still waiting for FEMA disaster declaration nearly a month after historic flooding

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Nearly a month after historic flooding devastated Southeast Wisconsin, residents like Andy Radjenovich are still waiting for federal assistance as their disaster declaration request remains in limbo.

"Everybody needs help out here. We lost our house, we lost everything, we lost everything inside our house," said Radjenovich.

Radjenovich is still displaced after flooding caused an exterior wall of his home to collapse, allowing water to rush inside and flood his residence. TMJ4 Lighthouse Reporter Ryan Jenkins first met Andy last month for a tour of the extensive damage.

"We're going to be displaced for quite some time; it's going to be a while," said Radjenovich.

On Monday, Jenkins checked back in with Radjenovich as neighbors across the area are still waiting to see if the federal government will offer assistance.

"Zero help, no help from insurance, silence from FEMA," said Radjenovich.

15 states await FEMA disaster declarations

According to a report released by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, 15 states, including Wisconsin, have pending disaster declarations — most following severe storms. The requests date back to July 17.

Wisconsin's request was made on Aug. 27.

"It makes me feel not important to the government," said Radjenovich.

Andy expressed frustration with the slow process but said he wasn't surprised.

"We have money to fund all these wars and we have no problem to do it, but when it comes time to take care of people and they need it most, they're not to be found anywhere," said Radjenovich.

Despite the challenges, Radjenovich said community support has kept him going.

"What's been awesome in all of this is the amount of strangers in the community and family and friends that have been amazing and helpful and supportive," said Radjenovich.

Red Cross continues providing shelter

At the Red Cross disaster relief shelter, David Burke, who came from Texas to assist, has witnessed the same community spirit in Southeast Wisconsin.

"The immediate assistance that the Red Cross provides is independent of FEMA," said Burke. "People are really resilient, and one thing that really inspires me here, coming from another state to help, is the fact that the community helps the community," said Burke.

Burke said there are still 45 displaced residents at the shelter.

Beyond providing food and a place to sleep, the Red Cross is working to connect residents with permanent or temporary long-term housing and community resources.

"Obviously, we want the best for our shelter residents. We want to get them back out in whatever the new normal will be for them as soon as possible," said Burke.

TMJ4 News reached out to Representative Scott Fitzgerald's office, as well as Senators Ron Johnson and Tammy Baldwin, to see if they had any updates from the federal government. We have not yet heard back.

As the wait for FEMA continues, homeowners like Andy hope it's clear how urgently help is needed.

"Our community sure could use some help, and everyone is really going through it," said Radjenovich.

