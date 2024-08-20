Who is paying for all those campaign stops in battleground Wisconsin? TMJ4 asked

Keep your calendar open.

The campaigns are pouring into battleground Wisconsin at a fast and furious pace, creating good business for some, even local school districts

The Biden campaign paid $9700 for a rally at Sherman Middle School in Madison in July.

The Harris campaign was billed $13,300 for this July event at Lincoln High School in West Allis.

Campaign records show Trump's team paid $17,000 to rent the Waukesha County Expo in May.

Racine Festival Park says the Trump campaign paid for a lakefront rally in June - but management would not say how much.

"What makes it unique to us, is we are one of the swing states," said West Allis Mayor Dan Devine.

He has seen Republican and Democratic presidential candidates roll through West Allis during his 16 years as Mayor. He sees the balance between the benefits and the costs.

"You do want the voters to be able to hear from candidates that are running for the most important office in the country," said Devine. At the same time, you also want those constituents to not have to worry about excessive costs and tax costs.

Mayor Devine says the Harris events cost the city about $12,600 in regular time for police and public works and $9400 in overtime for police.

Devine says the campaign will not be billed, a common practice with previous visits

"We always have a budget for police overtime," said Devine. "It is a little more flexed when it's an elections year."

Racine Police said it did not bill the Trump campaign for the June event and had no specifics on a dollar amount.

But West Allis and all other police departments that assisted with the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee will be reimbursed - thanks to a $75 million federal grant to help cover law enforcement costs.

Bryan Adorno says the RNC was also good for his private security firm. I first met him doing security work for a media company at the Trump rally in Racine.

"Security is all about making people feel safe, and the community is a big part of it," said Adorno, CEO of On Time Security, USA in Milwaukee. So, when we have these political events happening, it doesn't matter which party it is, there's always a need for security,

With 77 days to go until Election Day, Adorno is learning what political reporter Charles Benson learned a long time ago:

"There's no such thing as slowing down in an election period."

