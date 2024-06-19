Voters gather in Racine for Trump's third visit to state this year

RACINE — Former president Donald Trump returned to Wisconsin Tuesday.

It marked his third visit to the state this year as he rallied voters in Racine less than four weeks out from the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Voters started lining up around 5:30 a.m. for a spot in the crowd.

TMJ4 spoke to one rallier who traveled all the way from Australia to see Trump speak.

"I've come here especially for the Trump rally," said Andrew Baker of Australia. "The way I see it is if America goes the whole world goes, so I'm here for Australia, really."

Closer to home, Rhonda Michaels was one of many Wisconsinites dressed in head-to-toe Trump gear at Racine's lakefront.

"What makes Trump the right candidate for you?" Reporter Mariam Mackar asked.

"He'll close the borders, people won't get killed, jobs, inflation, get our country back on track," Michaels answered.

Many of those topics Trump spoke about at length during his 90-minute speech to the crowd, largely criticizing the Biden administration's handling of border policy and the economy in the process,

"I will end the Biden inflation nightmare and we will end it quickly. And I will repeal crooked Joe Biden's insane electric vehicle mandate and we will drill, baby, drill. We will drill, baby, drill," Trump told the crowd.

"I like the fact that he's outspoken, a little audacious," said Mount Pleasant native, Ted Sniegowski.

He said Tuesday marked the third Trump rally his family has attended together.

"Do you think Trump is going to win Wisconsin in November?" Mackar asked.

"Oh, absolutely," Sniegowski replied.

One thing audience members and Trump agreed on, is that the road to the white house runs through Wisconsin this November.

