‘We’re taking your vehicle’: Advocates hope towing bill will deter reckless drivers from fleeing police

Milwaukee police have chased 163 more reckless drivers this year compared to the same time last year, according to newly released data. The troubling trend has advocates and lawmakers hoping a solution is on the way as a bill allowing police to tow all reckless drivers' vehicles nears implementation.

The Milwaukee Police Department's latest pursuit report reveals that 75% of police chases this year have been for reckless driving — far higher than in recent years. More concerning, 7 people have been killed in Milwaukee police chases initiated for reckless driving this year, with all but one being innocent victims.

"I could have been killed, I came so close," said Marian Wasierski, a reckless driving victim who has become an advocate for accountability.

Three years ago, Wasierski was crossing Locust Street on Milwaukee's north side to go to church on a Sunday morning when a reckless driver came flying around the corner. She was tossed in the air as the driver sped away.

"No memory of that," Wasierski said. "I was a miracle person."

After surviving serious injuries, Wasierski joined a group called Enough is Enough, an organization working to ensure reckless drivers who flee police are held accountable.

"Since my case, I've lost count of how many pedestrians have been hit, killed," she said.

State Representative Bob Donovan is hopeful drivers will think twice before fleeing police as his bill targeting reckless drivers is days away from becoming state law. The legislation will allow police to tow vehicles of reckless drivers, including those who take off from traffic stops.

"I believe once the message gets out there that if you engage in this chaotic, reckless, criminal behavior, you're going to have to pay the piper, and we're taking your vehicle," Donovan said.

The Republican representative from Greenfield acknowledges there's a possibility some drivers might flee more knowing their car could be towed, but maintains the commitment to restore order to Milwaukee's streets.

"It's so unfortunate any time we lose a life. Most especially in something so absurd and nonsensical as fleeing from the police," Donovan said.

The pursuit report also reveals another troubling trend: more than half of all drivers involved in multiple police chases this year were under the age of 18.

Wasierski remains frustrated by the ongoing problem but hopeful the new law will make a difference.

"Very frustrating. These are people making choices to do this," she said.

