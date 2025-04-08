Milwaukee TSA officers share insights on REAL ID: What travelers need to know

As the deadline for obtaining a REAL ID approaches, now less than a month away, you might be wondering about the necessary steps to make sure you're ready. Starting May 7, a REAL ID will be essential if you plan to travel within the U.S., visit military bases, or enter federal buildings.

What is REAL ID?

In response to the recommendations set forth by the 9/11 Commission, Congress passed the REAL ID Act in 2005. The primary aim of this legislation was to enhance the security and integrity of state-issued identification documents, including driver's licenses.

Who Needs a REAL ID?

According to the Department of Homeland Security, beginning May 7, 2025, every state and territory resident will be required to present a REAL ID compliant driver's license or identification card, or another form of acceptable identification for several critical activities, including:

Accessing Federal Facilities: Individuals will need compliant identification to enter federal buildings.

Entering Nuclear Power Plants: Security measures necessitate presenting valid identification for access to these facilities.

Boarding Commercial Aircraft: Travelers will need to show a REAL ID compliant ID when flying domestically.

Preparing for Your REAL ID

Perry Meinnert said the process of switching to REAL ID went smoothly and he feels the requirement contributes to national safety. "I think everybody should be identified if you're in this country. It makes us safer," he said.

Ronke Jackson travels weekly for work and made it a priority to get a REAL ID long before the deadline. "It’s just an easy process for me just to have gotten it done and out of the way," she said.

However, other travelers ran into trouble. Brett Long shared his ongoing struggle saying, "I was born out of state and have to get my birth certificate. My current one went missing somewhere — so I have to order it from California and it's a long process."

Watch: TSA officers share insights on REAL ID

Less than one month until Real ID deadline

For those like Long, who haven’t yet gotten their REAL ID, it’s important to take note of the necessary documentation.

The document categories include:



Tommy Winkler, Wisconsin DMV Administrator, emphasized the importance of preparing the required documents. "The first and most important thing to do is visit our website."

You can kick-start the application process online using the DMV's interactive Driver License Guide, you can also access a checklist of required documents, and even make an appointment at the DMV. Common documents you should bring include a state-issued certified birth certificate or a valid passport.

Increased Security Measures

The transition to REAL ID aims to set minimum standards for identification to enhance security during air travel and access to federal locations.

Matt Segedy, a Transportation Security Officer, says it all points back to their primary focus. "We've gotta make sure everyone gets on a safe plane, right?" At peak spring break travel around 13,000 people are passing through Milwaukee's Mitchell Airport each day, added Segedy, underscoring the importance of this new identification requirement.

Don’t Forget the Cost

As for the cost involved, if your driver's license is expired and you're renewing along with your REAL ID, the standard fee is $34. If your current license isn't up for renewal, and you are simply upgrading, it will cost you $14.

Alternatives to REAL ID

You are not required to get a REAL ID; it is optional. While having a REAL ID compliant card will be essential for many, there are alternative forms of documentation that can be used in place of a REAL ID. These include:

U.S. Passport or Passport Card: Both of these documents are acceptable forms of identification and can be used for air travel and access to federal facilities.

State-Issued Enhanced Driver’s License: In certain states, individuals can opt for an Enhanced Driver’s License, which meets REAL ID requirements.



Find out if you're REAL ID ready by clicking here.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error