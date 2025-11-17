'This helped our son': Wisconsin families face confusion over CBD access after federal hemp ban

MILWAUKEE — A new federal law targeting hemp-derived THC products has left Wisconsin families who rely on CBD gummies to treat epileptic seizures uncertain about their future access to what they consider to be a life-changing health remedy.

The federal spending bill signed into law last week includes a provision that limits hemp-derived THC to 0.4 milligrams per container. While intended to remove intoxicating products from shelves, families fear the ban may have unintended consequences.

Ron Giordan has watched his 20-year-old son Geo struggle with a rare seizure disorder, experiencing uncontrollable seizures around 100 times daily for more than a decade.

"He's been on seizure medication for his whole life and he's been on anxiety medication and things to try to get him to sleep. None of those really helped," Giordan said.

That changed when they discovered CBD gummies. CBD is a compound from the hemp plant that does not cause a high but naturally contains small amounts of THC, which is intoxicating but not at the levels used in the gummies Giordan buys for his son.

"This works. This has helped. This helped our son,” Giordan said.

Now, Giordan fears the THC levels in these gummies will soon be outlawed under the new federal restrictions.

“Are you currently confused whether CBD is part of this?” Lighthouse reporter Ben Jordan asked.

"Yes, 100 percent, Giordan said “So confused that we just ordered 25 of those to be shipped so that we just have them. I know the issues with the other drug and the loophole, but they could have done this differently rather than ram it through and affect us and have us so confused,.”

Dennis Mistrioty, who owns a CBD company that ships products directly to consumers across the country, confirmed these concerns are valid.

"The language as it's written right now would completely take those products off the market," Mistrioty said.

He considers CBD products "major collateral damage" from the THC ban, explaining that "it is very difficult and nearly impossible to completely remove THC from a hemp plant or a hemp product."

The Epilepsy Foundation of Wisconsin reports that more than 100,000 people in Wisconsin have epilepsy, with a third suffering from uncontrolled seizures. The organization states that "nothing should stand in the way of individuals gaining access to life-changing and potentially life-saving treatment options."

Despite the uncertainty, Giordan plans to continue providing his son with the medication that has transformed his life.

"Just still get it shipped. And we'll wait and see what changes with it. But we're still going to use it until it runs out," Giordan said.

The federal hemp-derived THC ban does not go into effect for another year, giving families and manufacturers time to navigate the new regulations.

