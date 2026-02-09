'They can ignore every citation': Calls for accountability after MKE driver gets 33rd suspended license ticket

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man has been caught driving with a suspended license dozens of times yet continues to drive without facing criminal charges, highlighting what officials call a major flaw in Wisconsin's traffic enforcement system.

Julian Lopez was pulled over in Dec. 2024 for driving 106 mph, but the dangerous speeds weren't his only violation. Court records show it marked his 33rd citation for operating on a suspended license — an offense that carries no criminal penalties under current state law, no matter how many times a driver is caught.

Body camera footage shows the officer telling Lopez he cannot legally drive, but Lopez appeared unconcerned about the violation.

"What? Am I like your fastest speeding ticket?" Lopez asked from the back of the police car.

Court records show Lopez has been cited 58 times for traffic violations since 2018 in Milwaukee alone, including 22 tickets for operating on a suspended license. Beyond Milwaukee Police Department citations, he has been ticketed 11 times by other law enforcement agencies, including State Patrol and by Milwaukee and Racine County deputies for driving on a suspended license.

Each suspended license citation carries a $124 fine, but drivers can simply ignore the tickets without facing criminal consequences if they aren't worried about their driving status. Lopez has accumulated $5,300 in past due fines from Milwaukee Municipal Court.

"They can ignore every citation," said Jeanne Lupo, a court watcher and advocate against reckless driving.

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman called the situation "absolutely" problematic.

"I believe there should be serious consequences," Norman said.

Municipal Court Judge Richard Ginkowski acknowledged the limited tools available to address chronic offenders under current state law.

"Our toolbox is very limited. The toolbox is, I can keep imposing this fine, I can keep suspending your license, and you keep driving, what's going to happen to you?" Ginkowski said.

Wisconsin drivers can have their licenses suspended for various reasons, including failing to pay past due traffic tickets or accumulating 12 demerit points within a year. Under current state law, officers can only issue tickets for driving while suspended, regardless of how many times a driver is caught.

The offense only becomes criminal when serious injury or death occurs, and the driver knows their license is suspended.

State Representative Bob Donovan said the case makes him want to explore changing state law to send serious offenders to criminal court.

"People ought to get the message after 3 or 4 times," Donovan said.

During Lopez's most recent traffic stop, his car was towed, and he was arrested, booked, and released — but only because of the reckless driving citation, not the suspended license violation.

"It's just a state traffic ticket," the officer explained to Lopez.

Court watchers and law enforcement officials describe the situation as a "vicious cycle" that allows chronic offenders to continue endangering others on the road without meaningful consequences.

I attempted to contact Lopez at his three most recent addresses listed in court records but was unable to reach him in person or by phone.

