Social Security changes spark concerns among Wisconsin seniors, disabled

SHEBOYGAN — The Social Security Administration (SSA) will implement changes Monday in an attempt to cut down on fraud that happens over the telephone and beneficiaries have mixed reactions about what all of this could mean for them.

"I was on the phone for two and a half hours and they just disconnected me so I called back again and it rang and it did the same thing. You can't get through," said Alicia Capetill, who traveled to the SSA office in Sheboygan on Monday.

Capetill said she gets frustrated when she has to call into the agency but for her, it's still easier than coming in person.

"I don't drive, I'm disabled and I don't have a car," she said.

That's a reality for many Americans who benefit from the program. Capetill's daughter Dahlia Alfaio is quick to jump in to help, even after working the second shift.

"I have to get up early in the morning, then I have to drive and pick her up in Cleveland and then I have to come here. It takes about a half hour to 45 minutes one way," she explained.

These types of trips may soon become more common.

Starting Monday, the SSA will enforce new rules aimed at cracking down on fraud that happens over the phone. Under the direction of Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), the agency will conduct checks on all applications for benefits that happen over the phone and will flag potential fraud.

If a claim is flagged, the applicant will need to visit an in-person office, which can be challenging for those who are disabled or living far from their nearest office.

According to the SSA, about 40% of fraud happens over the phone. Their goal is to align security measures with most major banks and they say all other SSA telephone services remain unchanged.

When it comes to beneficiaries, not everyone shares the same concerns.

"When I came earlier it was about an hour so I just left and came back and only had to wait about 15 minutes," said Craig Conklin who lives just 15 minutes away from his nearest SSA office.

"The more crackdown, the better to protect people from losing their social security. It's got to be important," said Conklin.

He feels the measures will protect the future of the program. But, others like Capetill worry this could restrict access to their benefits.

"There are some people who are bad but a lot of these people are honest. They're good people. I don't think we should have to go through this. We worked for the money," she said.

A change to protect American benefits, now leading to some concern among the most vulnerable who are eligible for them.

