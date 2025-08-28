Self-defense expert weighs in after Milwaukee County DA declines to charge suspect in deadly shooting

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office will not file charges against a man who claimed self-defense in a deadly shooting two weeks ago that took the life of 29-year-old Kalvin Bulter.

The decision has left witnesses questioning the circumstances surrounding Butler's death.

According to a search warrant obtained by our Lighthouse Team, the shooter told police that Butler pointed a gun at him first outside an apartment complex, prompting him to fire in what he claimed was self-defense. TMJ4 is not naming the shooter because he was not criminally charged.

Self defense expert weighs in after Milwaukee Co. DA declines to charge suspect in deadly shooting

"He was a good dude. He didn't deserve it. He was young. He was a gentle giant," said a witness who knew Butler and requested anonymity out of fear of retaliation.

The witness said he was with Butler right before the shooting occurred and heard the gunfire.

"I did a [candle light vigil], had a little get together for him. I was hurt," the witness said.

Court documents reveal that the shooter called police and told them he had gone to his uncle's house to drop off beer when Butler pulled a gun on him. The shooter said Butler was about to shoot him, so he shot Butler first.

Officers found Butler on a porch along N. 8th Street with gunshot wounds to his neck and back. The Milwaukee Police Department initially investigated the case as first-degree intentional homicide, but the DA's office ultimately decided not to pursue charges.

Nik Clark, who teaches self-defense classes, explained that Wisconsin's self-defense law requires that grave danger must be imminent to justify deadly force.

"If you're saying in your head, 'oh my god, I'm about to die,' that likely means that deadly force would be justified," Clark said.

When asked about witnesses who were surprised by the self-defense ruling, Clark noted the legal standard prosecutors must meet.

"The DA has to, it's not just what they think but what they can prove in court to a jury, so I think that there's that higher standard for a conviction," Clark said.

TMJ4’s attempts to reach Butler's family and the shooter for comment were unsuccessful.

