SAUKVILLE, Wis. — Saukville neighbors are raising questions after receiving letters from a power grid company offering them money in exchange for permission to survey their land.

The letters came from Atwell and American Transmission Company LLC (ATC) and ask homeowners to allow representatives onto their property to conduct land and archeological surveys, soil borings, and appraisal inspections.

"We were kinda confused," Katherine Berka said.

"That's why I reached out to you. I don't understand this whole thing. I'm not a lawyer, and I don't know what to do," Darlene Kittson said.

TMJ4 News Darlene Kittson reached out to TMJ4 after receiving the letter from ATC and Atwell

The letter states that ATC filed an application with the Public Service Commission (PSC) for a new electric transmission line. Homeowners were offered three different payment options — $15,000, $10,000, or $5,000 — depending on the level of access granted. A fourth option allowed residents to decline entirely and not have anyone come onto their property.

According to ATC's website, the letters are connected to the Ozaukee County Distribution Interconnection Project, which includes building new power lines, rebuilding existing power lines, constructing up to five new substations and maintenance work on sections of existing power lines.

Watch: Saukville neighbors question letters from power grid company offering money to survey their land

Saukville neighbors question letters from power grid company offering money to survey their land

The project was submitted to the PSC in September and affects parts of Calumet, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Ozaukee, and Washington counties.

Three possible routes are under consideration for the power lines. Kittson and Berka live along the alternative route, which is why they received the letters.

"What's your biggest concern?" TMJ4 Chief Investigative Reporter Jenna Rae asked.

"My property being destroyed. For sure. We worked hard to maintain our property. I don't want people just making holes in there," Berka responded.

TMJ4 News Katherine Berka said she's also concerned about the project and what she calls a lack of information

The letters ask homeowners to respond with a decision by mid-June. Kittson said she already called the number listed on her letter to ask questions.

"I asked him if he would come out, look at my property, and tell me exactly what they were gonna do so I could make a decision. But I can't do it by June 16," Kittson explained.

TMJ4 News repeatedly asked ATC for an on-camera interview. A spokesperson for the company said they were only willing to answer questions via email, stating that participation in the process is entirely voluntary and that, to date, they have received only "a limited number of inquiries" regarding the letters.

We are continuing to push for more answers.

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