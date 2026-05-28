MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police say a shooting inside a home on N. 38th Street killed one person and injured two others. Family members identified the man killed as Thomas, a Milwaukee rapper and producer known as 'Dolo'.

TMJ4 News, Family Rapper known as 'Dolo' killed in Milwaukee home shooting Thursday morning, family says

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Thursday and was the second shooting in the neighborhood that week.

Watch: A neighbor reacts after a Milwaukee rapper was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in the early morning of May 28.

Rapper known as 'Dolo' killed in Milwaukee home shooting Thursday morning, family says

Phillip Redic, who lives on the street, said he was woken up by gunfire.

"Woke us up outta our sleep about three o'clock this morning, had us downstairs," he said.

Redic said he counted approximately six gunshots and believes one bullet may have struck near his property.

"They thought one probably hit my house, it just missed and hit the fence," Redic added. "It came from there. See right there on the house where the hole's at?"

Neighbors on the other side of the home where the shooting occurred said they were in their living room when a bullet came through the siding of their house. They were too shaken up to speak on camera.

Redic described the street as having been calm in recent years.

"It wasn't that wild at first," he said.

This story was reported on-air by Jenna Rae and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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