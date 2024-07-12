New video shows deadly crash prosecutors say was caused by a drunk valet driver; 29-year-old victim identified

MILWAUKEE — The TMJ4 News Lighthouse team has obtained a new video of a deadly crash that happened near 11th and Wisconsin on Marquette University's campus on July 3rd.

Prosecutors say 23-year-old Marco Gomez is a valet driver who stole a downtown hotel guest's car, and then drove drunk. Gomez is accused of running a red light and crashing into a Blue Hyundai at the intersection of 11th and Wisconsin. The 29-year-old driver of that vehicle struck died.

After the crash, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's office identified the 29-year-old killed as Michael Starks.

TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins learned that Starks went by the name R'eay Reign. She transitioned and was a proud member of the LGBTQ community. R'eay is described by friends and family as an entrepreneur, fabulous, comical, the life of the party and a glamorous fashionista. R'eay also loved to travel, cook, and dance. She was also savvy on social media.

Video of the crash, released by Marquette University Police, shows the white car that prosecutors say Gomez was driving traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver blew a red light crashing into R'eay.

R'eay was ejected from her vehicle. First Responders and Good Samaritans rushed to help, but R'eay would later die. Her family has set up a GoFundMe. You can donate by clicking HERE.

Gomez is charged with 1st-degree Reckless Homicide, Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle, Knowingly Operating a Vehicle Without a Valid License Causing Death, and Taking and Driving a Vehicle Without the Owner's Consent.

He is due back in court on July 17th for a preliminary hearing.

