NEW BERLIN, Wis. — A New Berlin homeowner received a full payout on his denied $10,000 insurance claim after TMJ4 reported on his lawsuit against USAA.

Chris Taber's basement flooded in August when his sump pump failed during a storm on the night of Aug. 9. The basement was filled floor to ceiling with 30 years of collectibles — all of it ruined.

TMJ4 News Chris Taber's insurance claim for his flooded basement was originally denied by USAA. He then hired an attorney and USAA reversed course.

Taber believed his insurance policy covered the damage.

"I believe our sump pump backed up because of the storm water going in the drain, and it just got overwhelmed, but that was the only reason we had water," Taber explained.

When asked if he understood the damage to be covered by his insurance, Taber said, "To my understanding, it was covered—and I felt safe."

Watch: New Berlin homeowner gets insurance payout after TMJ4 investigation into denied flood claim

New Berlin homeowner gets insurance payout after TMJ4 investigation into denied flood claim

That sense of security ended when USAA denied his $10,000 claim without ever sending an adjuster.

Taber hired insurance attorney Justin Wallace, and TMJ4 News' Chief Investigative Reporter, Jenna Rae, reported on the case in December. Not long after the story aired, USAA reached out about a resolution.

"We filed our lawsuit, we did our interviews with Channel 4, and then not long after, USAA reached out about resolution," Wallace said.

Wallace said USAA paid out everything Taber had filed in his initially denied claim.

TMJ4 News Justin Wallace, president of Wallace Law, is representing Taber in his suit against USAA

"I think that that was in no small part due to the fact that Channel 4 decided to pick up that story," Wallace added.

Wallace said the case is one that more people should pay attention to.

"If your insurance company is telling you no for a reason that doesn't make sense, for a reason that seems wrong, please don't walk away," Wallace said.

Wallace recommends consulting an attorney or public adjuster to get a second opinion on a denied claim. He said many insurers count on policyholders simply accepting a denial.

"A lot of these companies deny claims, thinking people will just walk away, and it means a lot for me to be able to take somebody who's being told no—being able to turn that into a yes," Wallace said.

Wallace also cautioned that time is a critical factor when a loss occurs.

"There's a one-year statute of limitations to bring an insurance claim in Wisconsin from the date the loss happens," Wallace said.

This story was reported on-air by Jenna Rae and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error