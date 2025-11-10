Food pantries across the area are experiencing a significant increase in demand, but volunteers say they’re also dealing with a growing problem: expired food donations that drain valuable resources.

At the New Berlin Food Pantry, Director Barb Jacob showed TMJ4 News carts filled with items that can't be distributed to families in need.

“This, unfortunately, is expired items,” Jacob said, pointing out a muffin mix from 2010 and other products more than a decade past their expiration dates.

Watch: New Berlin food pantry director points out a problem hurting families in need

New Berlin food pantry sees rise in expired donations

The pantry has welcomed new clients every week over the past month as rising grocery costs force more families to seek assistance.

“We are serving about 30% more than we were in the spring, and basically, due to the high cost of groceries in the store, people are finding that the money they do have is not stretching as far, so they need to seek us out,” Jacob said.

While donations continue to arrive steadily, volunteers must spend precious time sorting through expired items, storing them temporarily and eventually disposing of them. It is a process that’s both costly and pulls workers away from other essential tasks.

“This is the second cart from this drive that we got yesterday. So yes, it’s a lot,” Jacob said.

TMJ4 News Volunteers sort food at New Berlin Food Pantry

Joan Reichelt, who has volunteered at the pantry for about 20 to 25 years, sees the impact firsthand.

“Companies are cutting back on jobs, so people are losing their positions, and I’m talking people in their 60s even. I mean, we had a lady in her 70s who was living in her car come to us,” Reichelt said.

Despite the challenges, volunteers like Reichelt find the work rewarding.

“There’s lots and lots of different reasons they come, but we always tell them we’re glad you found us,” Reichelt said.

Food pantry officials emphasize that cash donations are particularly valuable because they allow pantries to purchase essential items that aren’t typically donated, such as milk, eggs and butter. In December, the New Berlin Food Pantry is specifically hoping for donations of flour and sugar to help families bake Christmas cookies and holiday treats.

The New Berlin Food Pantry serves those in need from New Berlin, Brookfield and Elm Grove. New recipients can call ahead for information or come in on any Wednesday between noon and 5:15 p.m., bringing a driver’s license, a piece of current mail and evidence of financial status.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error