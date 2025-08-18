Neighbors wonder when FEMA will assess damage following historic flooding in Southeast Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — More than a week after historic flooding devastated neighborhoods across southeastern Wisconsin, residents are still seeking clarity on when the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will deploy personnel to assess the damage.

Eddie Dixon, a homeowner in Milwaukee's Silver Spring neighborhood, is one of many affected residents waiting for assistance.

"Nobody's focusing on our neighborhood, but we have lost everything! The government's not helping; it's just ridiculous, man! Nobody is helping us do anything," said Dixon.

Dixon, who lives near 61st and Lawn, is among dozens of families whose homes were ruined during the severe flash flooding earlier this month. With his house condemned and insurance in limbo, he and his wife are currently staying with their daughter.

"I need help yesterday. Not today, I need help yesterday," said Dixon. "So, as soon as they can get in here, we'd more than appreciate it."

In addition to seeking immediate financial assistance and housing, Dixon emphasized the importance of federal aid for long-term recovery.

"I need financial help, I need housing, there are a lot of things, definitely housing. The material stuff will gradually come back, but I need a roof over my head now," Dixon said.

The last time Wisconsin received a FEMA disaster declaration for a major weather event was in January 2020, when a winter storm led to flooding in parts of Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha counties. FEMA estimated at that time that more than $10 million in public assistance was necessary.

Last week, Governor Tony Evers sent a letter requesting FEMA's help. A spokesperson from the Milwaukee County Executive's Office indicated there were unconfirmed reports that FEMA "is anticipated to arrive later this week" to begin joint preliminary damage assessments (JPDAs).

FEMA has acknowledged receipt of the governor's request and is working with Wisconsin Emergency Management to establish a briefing time and location to carry out the assessments.

"We've been needing help since day one, and nobody has reached out to us," Dixon said.

With his home and two vehicles totaling a loss, he hopes for the assessments to be conducted soon.

"Everything I did was in my basement. My clothes, my jewelry, television, deep freezer," he said.

In addition to assessments, members of the Milwaukee Common Council sent a letter Monday to President Donald Trump, imploring him to issue a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration for Milwaukee County and southeastern Wisconsin.

They believe this would unlock vital resources for recovery. The letter was also sent to FEMA Director David Richardson, Senators Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson, and Congresswoman Gwen Moore.

Council members are asking residents impacted by the flooding to fill out the 2-1-1 Wisconsin Damage Report form immediately at https://211wisconsin.communityos.org/damage-report.

In their letter, council members detailed the widespread impact of the flooding, stating: “This storm has touched residents in every aldermanic district, as many Milwaukeeans were impacted or know someone who has been. Imagine a northwest Milwaukee family losing every possession in hours, their basement a toxic swamp, or a south side resident watching contaminated water ruin irreplaceable heirlooms and essential appliances. These are our neighbors: parents scrambling for temporary shelter, elders isolated without power, small business owners staring at ruined inventories."

They also noted the challenges facing residents, highlighting that many standard insurance policies exclude flood damage, leaving families with few options.

"While local and state agencies have mobilized initial help, they fall short," the letter continued. "A federal declaration is essential for individual aid, infrastructure fixes, and long-term resilience against climate's growing threat to our watershed region."

