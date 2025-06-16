Neighbors join alderwoman for neighborhood walk amid rise in violence along Hampton Avenue

MILWAUKEE — A neighborhood walk led by Alderwoman Andrea Pratt in Milwaukee's Hampton Heights on Monday was a chance to address growing safety concerns amid a surge in violence. The event brought together police, city officials and community resources as they listened to neighborhood residents.

During the gathering, a prayer was offered for those too fearful to attend. "Especially keeping in our hearts those who were scared to be here, God," was the sentiment echoed by participants, emphasizing the urgency of the situation.

Dannie Williams, a resident of the Hampton Heights neighborhood for over 12 years, expressed the alarming changes he has witnessed.

"I've been living over here for like 12 years and this is the first year it's been like this," Williams said. "Every day, somebody is getting killed."

The neighborhood walk comes in the wake of a particularly violent month, which included a quadruple shooting earlier this month and a shooting involving a Milwaukee police officer last Thursday.

Community partners, including Sarah Muwonge from the Opportunity Center, were present to discuss solutions.

"I just hope that this will inspire people to get more involved, to take care of where they live and to take pride in their community because this is really all that we have," Muwonge said.

Community activist Tracey Dent emphasized the need for the entire village to be part of the solution.

"We have to start bridging the gap, from the police, the elected officials and the community. That's the only way we're going to slow down the violence in our city is that we all have to be on the same page and working together," Dent said.

Alderwoman Pratt noted that she organized the walk prior to the recent uptick in violence. She stressed her commitment to holding gun owners accountable while working towards restoring hope within the neighborhood.

"They do deserve a safe neighborhood, they deserve to come in and out of their houses without fear," Pratt said.

Although Dannie Williams expressed hope for change, he cautioned about the challenges ahead.

"Everybody hopes for change, but you gotta be realistic, you've got a long road to that," he said.

Alderwoman Pratt said she plans to host more community events like this one to help foster community and connection in her district. She invites her residents to contact her office if they'd like to organize one on their block.

