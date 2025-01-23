'My bill went up by a lot': We Energies customers react to another rate increase

We Energies customers will be getting bigger bills, and it's not just because of the drop in temperature.

You might have already noticed the increase. A Facebook post on the TMJ4 page on this topic has led to more than 500 comments from people like Kimberly, who said her energy bill "went from $331 in November to $518 in December." Robert wrote that his bill is "up $23.00 for the same kilowatt I used last year at this time," and Sheila wrote, "I even had my furnace checked because of the difference!"

Chi Nguyen owes We Energies nearly $500 for her December bill. She says last year it was about $150 less. Chi admitted her usage went up a bit but also noted, "the average temperature didn't change much; it's 5 degrees lower this month compared to the same time last year. My bill went up by a lot, but I can't do anything about it."

She manages Anthony Vince Nail Spa locations but used to live in Ohio. "In Ohio, as a customer, I could shop around for my rate," she explained. "So many salesmen would come to your door, calling you, asking you who your service provider is right now, and if they can analyze the bill for you," she added that many would try to beat the rates of your current provider.

In a regulated energy market like Wisconsin, utilities operate as monopolies in their service areas, with rates set and overseen by the state's Public Service Commission. Higher rates for We Energies, approved by the PSC, went into effect on January 1.

"For the typical customer, the estimate is about a little less than $8 a month on the electric side, and about $2 to $4 a month on the gas side for 2025," said Brendan Conway, spokesperson for We Energies.

A second rate increase will follow in 2026. We Energies says customers can expect to pay another $7 more a month on the electric side, and again, about $2 to $4 more on the gas side.

"Over the long term, we're estimating our customers are going to save a significant amount of money," continued Conway. That's because the higher rates you're paying will help recover costs for clean electrical infrastructure in southeastern Wisconsin — projects like the Paris Solar Energy Center in Kenosha County.

"We're anticipating, as is everybody, real strong growth in Wisconsin over the next few years, so we have to build new clean energy and new reliable energy to make sure we can serve that," emphasized Conway.

It's a balance Chi understands. She actually worked for a utility company in Ohio, but still — she would like to see lower rates. "I would love for some deregulation or decentralization. I know it's easier said than done, and it might take a long time, but it would be nice for customers to have some sort of options like that."

We Energies will work with you if you're having trouble paying your energy bill. There are a lot of resources available, including payment assistance, but you need to pick up the phone and call them to start that process. Budget billing is one option; you'll pay a set price each month so you're not surprised by seasonal swings on your bill.

