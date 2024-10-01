Customers attend public hearings on possible We Energies rate hike

People attended the Public Service Commission's hearing in Racine on Tuesday to voice their opinions on the We Energies proposal to raise rates.

A We Energies spokesperson said the proposal aims to recover costs for renewable and low-carbon power plants already approved by the commission, including the Paris Solar Energy Center in Kenosha County and the Darien Solar Energy Center in Rock and Walworth counties. Both plants are under construction, with service expected this year.

The proposed increase also focuses on storm hardening and grid resiliency to reduce outages, build infrastructure, and meet federal regulations. The request includes millions of dollars in savings from the closure of the old coal units in Oak Creek and more than $100 million in customer savings due to federal tax credits and lower fuel costs from the new renewable energy facilities.

We Energies plans to bury power lines over the next decade and increase tree trimming to remove dead ash trees.

If approved, the typical electric bill would see an estimated monthly increase of $11.92 next year, or $143 annually.

The typical gas bill would rise between $4 and $8 monthly, or $48 to $96 annually.

Sister Janet Weyker, a Racine resident, spoke against the proposal, considering the number of people struggling to make ends meet. She noted that rent, which includes utilities, has increased in recent years.

TMJ4 Sister Janet Weyker is a Racine resident.

"Even though I don't see that bill month by month, we are conscious about turning lights off and trying to be energy efficient," Weyker said.

Michael Ervin, with Operating Engineers Local 139, which is working on We Energies projects, voiced his support, citing the jobs the work provides.

"They're trying their best to keep things down for us, but we have to realize we need to keep the power grid going so that in the event of an emergency, we still have power," Ervin told TMJ4 News.

TMJ4 Michael Ervin, of Operating Engineers Local 139, works on We Energies projects.

"Even if the PSC were to say, 'Okay, everything We Energies proposes, we approve it,' we would still be in line with other utilities. We're all going through this massive energy transition across the country," said We Energies spokesperson Brendan Conway.

TMJ4 Brendan Conway, We Energies spokesperson.

Tom Content, with the Citizens Utility Board, which opposes the changes due to affordability concerns, said public hearings are key to convincing the PSC to minimize rate increases.

"In cases where a lot of people show up and speak out online or at the hearing, it resonates with the people who have to make the decisions," Content said.

TMJ4 Tom Content, Citizens Utility Board.

"No question we want a safe and resilient system," he added. "But there are other areas where it can be cut back."

We Energies noted they offer programs to help customers make payments.

Public Service Commission Public Hearings

Thursday, October 3, 2024

First hearing at 1:00 p.m.

Second hearing at 6:00 p.m.

Drury Plaza Hotel - Great Lakes Ballroom

700 N. Water Street

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

To participate virtually at the public hearing, join Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/my/pschearings.

Join Zoom by telephone:

Dial: +1 312 626 6799

Enter Meeting ID: 809 513 2930

File a public comment here.

The public comment period ends Monday, October 7, 2024.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip