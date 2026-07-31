MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Common Council decided Friday not to vote on the Fire and Police Commission’s recommendations, which would have limited the Milwaukee Police Department's ability to chase reckless drivers.

The Common Council’s decision effectively ends any path forward for the proposed policy changes.

The Fire and Police Commission had unanimously recommended the changes a few months ago, but Police Chief Jeffrey Norman rejected them. A majority of alderpersons then declined to force the changes through, which would have required a two-thirds vote of the Common Council — the last available option after Act 12 stripped the FPC of its power to set MPD policy.

Tiffany Stark attended Friday's meeting to advocate for her daughter, Araya, whose father was an innocent victim in a police chase.

TMJ4 Tiffany and Araya

Anthony Higgins was hit by a driver fleeing police along Keefe Avenue in June 2024. Tiffany says Anthony was paralyzed from the neck down and died from those injuries 16 months later.

Watch: MKE Common Council rejects vote on pursuit policy changes, leaving some victims’ families frustrated

MKE Common Council rejects vote on pursuit policy changes

"It's over. Just because he drove down the street at the wrong place at the wrong time," Stark said. “No one should die over an expired license plate," Stark said.

Provided by Tiffany Anthony Higgins and daughter

Araya's heartbreak turned into hope in April after the Fire and Police Commission announced its recommendations. One would have banned chases for reckless driving observed after an attempted traffic stop. Another would have required officers to end pursuits that increase the risk to public safety. The third recommendation would have required MPD to release body and dash camera footage within 15 days of chases that result in serious injuries or death.

The effort came after MPD data showed 9 people died in chases last year.

"It's really frustrating because we have one issue of people dying that are innocent, driving down the street. And then we have a body of people here that aren't even listening," Stark said.

TMJ4 Alderman Russell Stamper

Alderman Russell Stamper was among the majority who decided not to allow a vote in the full Common Council. It’s important to note that the Common Council's Public Safety and Health committee rejected the effort last month on a 4-1 vote. A few alders believed it should be up to all 15 members of the Common Council, not just those on the committee.

TMJ4 Alderwoman Sharlen Moore

"It's a clear message right there that we support what's already in place," Stamper said.

Stamper said letting fleeing drivers go leads to no accountability.

"Which one is worse? Non-pursuit is worse, that's my position," Stamper said.

Stark pushed back on the characterization that the proposed changes would have eliminated all pursuits.

"It's not like we're asking for all the chases to stop; we're asking for the minor ones that are non-violent to stop," Stark said.

The Fire and Police Commission's executive director declined an interview request in response to the Common Council's decision.

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