Milwaukee woman receives FEMA funds in days after flooding; urges others to apply

MILWAUKEE — More than a month after historic flooding devastated parts of southeast Wisconsin, residents are still cleaning up and seeking financial assistance. One Milwaukee woman received encouraging news this week when her FEMA application was approved in just days, and she's now urging others to apply.

Corin White is still dealing with the aftermath of flooding that damaged her home.

"It was a mess, so rainfall from the sky did not affect my basement. My sewer overflowed," White said. "The smell was really bad. I had carpet downstairs. It was furnished down there, fully furnished."

This week, White received a positive update from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). More than $2,200 in individual assistance hit her bank account just days after applying.

"I was sent the application via text," White said.

White said her neighbor sent her the application last Friday. On Tuesday, she had an appointment scheduled. By Wednesday, an inspector came out, and by Thursday, her money was approved.

"They have four categories, and each category, if you qualify, they will give you funds for that category," White said.

So far, White has been approved for funds to help replace miscellaneous items. Other categories include moving and storage, and personal property.

According to the website set up by FEMA for this specific disaster, White is one of 543 applicants who have been approved. As of Friday, FEMA had already approved more than $5 million in funds for neighbors.

White is grateful for the fast funds, but when it comes to the cost of damages in her home, the assistance won't cover everything.

"More than what I was granted for my payment, because the mold and the mildew itself, that's a hassle to get out because it's everywhere down there," White said.

But she says that was no surprise.

"They actually say on the application that the funds that they give will not cover everything from A-Z," White said.

She's sharing her story, saying to apply, opt-in for text messages, and be ready for the inspection.

"I know there's a lot of people out there who had worse damage than I had, so I hope everyone gets the help that they need," White said.

President Donald Trump has approved approximately $30 million in federal aid for flood victims in Wisconsin, covering Milwaukee, Washington, and Waukesha counties.

