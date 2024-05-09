Milwaukee police respond to man's concerns about delayed 911 response

It's a story TMJ4 has been following for weeks, ever since a man emailed the station with concerns about his experience calling 911 during a visit to Milwaukee.

On Thursday night, Ryan Jenkins and the Lighthouse team will uncover how a key piece of information managed to go missing while a man begged 911 operators for help while being chased at gunpoint through Milwaukee streets.

Hamza Alkarady call ended up being transferred between several jurisdictions, as he was ultimately chased from Milwaukee to West Bend.

TMJ4 Ryan Jenkins

Ryan had the chance to take Alkarady's concerns to the woman in charge of 911 dispatchers in Milwaukee, Captain Annemarie Domurat. She told me, because Alkarady's first 911 call was a hangup call, critical information was lost in her note-taking system that would have otherwise been transferred — including the fact that Alkarady was being chased at gunpoint.

Last week, Ryan spoke with a local law enforcement expert who says knowing about a weapon would have been critical information. So, he asked MPD why that information wasn't passed along.

"Should that person be re-entering that information, as part of protocol?" Ryan asked.

"Yes," Domurat responded.

"So was that missed in this case? On this call?"

"No, a call for service was entered in Milwaukee and a squad did respond, but Mr. Hamza had already left the area," Domurat responded.

"The dispatcher knew that he was calling Hamza back because he was being chased at gunpoint, but it sounds like the gunpoint part was never relayed on," Ryan pressed.

"When someone gets transferred to another 911 center, they have different protocols," Domurat responded. "So, we would just let their operator ask whatever questions they — they have a different protocol than MPD."

Uncovering how critical information was lost during a multi-jurisdictional 911 call and whether there's anyone to blame is the focus of Ryan's Lighthouse Investigation.

You can catch the full report Thursday night at 6:00 p.m.

Talk to us: At TMJ4 News, we make every effort to listen to you and follow up on the issues that matter to you personally. If you have a story idea, tip, or comment about this story, let us know using the form below. Visit tmj4.com/tips for more ways to reach out to us and make your voice heard. Name Email Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip