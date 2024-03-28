Appleton man asks TMJ4 for help learning why police didn't respond to his 911 call with more urgency

APPLETON, Wis — A man visiting Milwaukee for WWE at Fiserv Forum says when he needed help from Milwaukee Police, they never showed.

Our Ryan Jenkins traveled to Appleton, where the man lives, to learn his side of the story and to bring back his questions to Milwaukee Police.

"The show was awesome. We exited out of the Bucks stadium (Fiserv Forum), we get to our car and we are maybe four miles into the drive and that's when things start to escalate," said Hamza Alkarady, who took his brother to the event as a birthday gift.

TMJ4 News Hamza Alkarady of Appleton said he was chased through Milwaukee streets at gunpoint on Friday, March 22 after leaving an event at Fiserv Forum. He says he was on the phone with 911 for 20+ minutes and was chased from MKE to West Bend and was shot at multiple times.He said Milwaukee Police never showed up and never followed up with him. Police say they were unable to locate him because he was mobile and was traveling through different jurisdictions.

Alkarady said the night ended in fight or flight mode when he saw another car weaving in and out of traffic. Seconds later, his brother noticed the driver of that car waving a gun at them while stopped at an intersection.

"I am shell-shocked," he said. "I don't know who this is, what they're trying to do. My first instinct is to call 911. Call the people who are supposed to protect and serve."

Dashcam video recorded on Alkarady's Tesla dashboard camera system shows the driver chasing their car through the street at gunpoint. At another red light, someone gets out and hits Alkarady's window with the gun. All of this is happening while he's on the phone with 911.

"I was more traumatized by those operators than the two low lives who were attacking me," said Alkarady.

Alkarady showed me the phone calls. He spent nearly a half hour on the phone with dispatchers trying to give them their location in a city where he doesn't live.

"I am naming stores as I am passing by. He kept telling me 'Sir, I don't know where that is. I can't help you,' and it's like look it up man," said Alakardy.

Alkarady said at one point, he stayed in between two Milwaukee intersections for six to seven minutes, hoping to buy enough time for police to find him. The video shows him turning around several times. He said when the person chasing him became increasingly aggressive, he headed to the interstate.

"Nobody shows up. The moment I get on the freeway it's almost like the operators like 'Oh, not my problem anymore. You're not in Milwaukee anymore. Let me transfer you over to the net jurisdiction."

Milwaukee Police confirmed they received the call and responded to it. Since Alakardy was driving through several jurisdictions once he hit the freeway, the call was transferred.

"He followed me over 25 miles out to West Bend," said Alkarady.

When he took an exit near West Bend, Alkarady said he heard what sounded like three gunshots outside. Eventually, Alkarady is able to flag down a police officer near the freeway to ask for help.

The officer took down some information and then asked Alkarady to stay put while he went to investigate. Alkarady said he didn't feel safe after the experience he just witnessed. With a dying Tesla battery, he left. An hour later, the officer called back telling Alakardy he should have stayed put. That voicemail is the last time Alkarady has heard from any law enforcement, he said.

"Not one call back since the incident," said Alkarady.

Now Hamza Alkarady is asking TMJ4 News to help him find out why the police didn't respond with more urgency. A question TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins is hoping to answer using Wisconsin's open records laws, and by working with local authorities to find out additional details in the days and weeks ahead.

