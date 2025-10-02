Milwaukee Health Services CEO pleads for action after 2 dental workers killed in 6 months

MILWAUKEE — Two healthcare professionals who worked at Milwaukee Health Services have been killed by gun violence in less than six months, highlighting a devastating pattern affecting medical workers who serve the city's underserved communities.

Dr. Tito Izard, President and CEO of Milwaukee Health Services, said the organization has lost dental department employees, Dr. Akintunde Bowden and dental hygienist Kamonti McFarlane, to separate acts of gun violence.

"Yes, we lost two of our team members, but without a doubt, they dedicated their lives all the way to the end," Izard said.

In April, Dr. Bowden was killed after a confrontation with a neighbor over loud music. This past Monday, McFarlane was shot and killed in what officials called a domestic incident.

"In both cases, we had two black health care providers who have been serving this community. In Dr. Bowden's case, 10 years and Kamontie, next week would've been 19 years," Izard said.

Milwaukee Health Services provides accessible healthcare to medically underserved families in the community. Dr. Izard said the loss of these employees reflects a broader pattern of violence affecting his organization.

"Every 18 months to two years, someone in our organization passes away, and a significant percentage of those have been related to violence," Izard said.

Izard emphasized that these deaths are not isolated incidents but part of larger health disparities affecting African-American professionals throughout Milwaukee's central city.

"You have to pay attention to health disparities and health equity. This is what it looks like. Unfortunately, we're talking about it, it may seem like random deaths. But statistically, it's not random," Izard said.

He noted that healthcare workers serving these communities often come from the same neighborhoods they serve.

"Because the population that serves that community literally comes from that same community," Izard said.

Izard is calling on the entire community to connect with and support resources that can help prevent future tragedies.

