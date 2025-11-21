Milwaukee drivers encouraged after police tow 17 cars in first two weeks of new reckless driving ordinance

MILWAUKEE — New data from the Milwaukee Police Department shows 17 reckless drivers have had their cars towed in the first two weeks of a new city ordinance that allows police to tow vehicles of any reckless driver — even if it's their first offense.

The legislation, signed into law less than a month ago, updates the state's previous law which only allowed police to tow vehicles after a driver's second or subsequent offense with unpaid tickets. MPD data shows officers were only able to tow 11 cars in two years under the former law. It only took 16 days to surpass that number under the new law.

Prior to November 5, a majority of reckless drivers in Milwaukee were sent on their way with a ticket. Now they have to hand over their keys. To date, it's happening more than once a day according to MPD data.

Reckless drivers caught by police not only have to find alternative transportation, they have to pay nearly $500 to get their cars back. The cost breaks down to $313 for a reckless driving citation, $150 for the tow and $25 a day for storage. That adds up to $488 if they get their car back on the same day.

That's the case even if the car doesn't belong to the driver. Those who had their cars stolen can get them back with no charge.

Bashir Salan, whose car was towed, supports the new enforcement despite experiencing the inconvenience firsthand.

Milwaukee drivers encouraged as police tow 17 cars in first 2 weeks of reckless driving ordinance

"I've seen a lot of people die because of them. And it's very scary," Salan said.

The brand new driver, who started driving about six months ago, learned the hassle of having his car towed for a non-moving violation.

"You've got to pay a lot of money to get the car out," Salan said. "Yeah, mainly if you don't have the money. It's very frustrating."

Despite his own experience, Salan says he's glad at least one reckless driver a day is facing the same consequence.

"What lesson do you hope those 17 people learn?" reporter Ben Jordan asked.

"I hope for them to mature up and to understand that it's very dangerous for other people," Salan said.

Mohamed Abdisamed, another new driver who has been to the tow lot twice, also supports the new law.

"It's very annoying considering I've been here like twice," Abdisamed said. "I think it's good. It teaches them a lesson."

Reckless drivers who had their cars impounded have 90 days to get their cars back before they're sold by the city.

