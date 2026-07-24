Milwaukee community remembers retired Marquette professor killed Sunday: 'A sweet man who deserved better'

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Former Marquette University engineering professor Raymond Fournelle, 84, was struck and killed by a bus while riding his bicycle near Cathedral Square on Sunday.

Marquette Former Marquette University engineering professor Raymond Fournelle, 84, was struck and killed by a bus while riding his bicycle near Cathedral Square on Sunday.

The Milwaukee community is remembering Fournelle, who spent more than 50 years teaching and researching at Marquette University. He was a licensed engineer who specialized in materials science, materials selection, failure analysis and the mechanical behavior of materials. He held over 80 publications and earned numerous prestigious awards during his career.

Marquette Fournell (left) was a licensed engineer who specialized in materials science, materials selection, failure analysis and the mechanical behavior of materials.

Kim Augur, the property manager at Juneau Village Towers, the apartment complex where Fournelle had lived for decades, said she had an immediate sense of dread when she first heard about the crash.

"My heart sank immediately. I heard elderly, bicycle, evening, and cathedral park, and I just had a sinking feeling that it would be Raymond," Augur explained.

Watch: Milwaukee community remembers retired Marquette professor killed Sunday

Milwaukee community remembers retired Marquette professor killed Sunday

Augur said Fournelle had been a resident at Juneau Village Towers since the 1980s, with a brief period abroad.

Augur described Fournelle as exceptionally active for his age, saying he was a constant presence in the building.

TMJ4 News Kim Augur, the property manager at Juneau Village Towers, the apartment complex where Fournelle had lived for decades.

"He's just an avid cyclist, he would be in that elevator multiple times a day in and out with his bicycle, regularly in the exercise room in this building, multiple times a day," Augur added.

Fournelle regularly attended the complex's 'Wine Wednesday' events, and employees there said he was a favorite among staff. Just three days before his death, Augur said Fournelle was excited about getting a new bike.

"That was definitely his thing," Augur said.

Mike Siebert, a former student of Fournelle's, remembered him for his calm and approachable presence both inside and outside the classroom. He shared a story of how Fournelle used to be at a bar near campus some afternoon's and students would go and chat with him.

TMJ4 News Mike Siebert, a former student of Fournelle's, remembered him for his calm and approachable presence both inside and outside the classroom.

"Student would pull up the stool next to him and chop it up with him so to speak," Siebert said.

Siebert said Fournelle's demeanor never changed, whether in a lecture hall, during office hours, or in a more casual setting.

"He was the same in class and in office hours as he was at the bar on leisure time so to speak, just very relaxed and calming which for me," Siebert said.

Both Siebert and Augur said they have lingering questions about the circumstances surrounding Fournelle's death. Milwaukee police said the incident remains under investigation.

"Ray was just a sweet man who deserved better," Augur said.

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