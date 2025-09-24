Menomonee Falls homeowner shares costly lesson about hiring flood repair contractors

A Menomonee Falls homeowner is warning others about the importance of thoroughly vetting contractors after flood damage restoration work at his home went wrong, causing additional costly repairs.

Jason Call hired ServiceMaster Recovery by Restoration Holdings – Wausau to dry out his basement after August floodwaters soaked his family's home. He says what started as an emergency flood cleanup turned into a much larger headache when the restoration work caused new damage.

"A flooding event is catastrophic in its own right — that sends your world upside down a little bit while you try to piece things back together," Call said. "I don't want other homeowners to experience what we experienced here."

Call says he chose the first restoration company that could respond quickly to his emergency. However, he noticed potential problems from the start.

"We noticed as they were starting to cut out the drywall, they were using maybe an improper tool," Call said.

The family left for a planned vacation while the work continued in their basement. When they returned, Call says he was shocked by what he found.

"There's cuts through every single 2-by-4 stud in the entirety of the space," Call said.

He says the damage extended to a plumbing stack that had been sliced, and when an upstairs shower was turned on, water began gushing into the basement.

"I nearly started crying," Call said.

Receipts from a plumbing company show the Call family spent around $1,000 out of pocket to fix the plumbing damage.

"So that's out of pocket for us," Call said.

Call says he repeatedly contacted the restoration company seeking accountability but received minimal response.

"We did get one email saying that they're preparing our invoice, but that was the last of the communication we've had with them," Call said, adding that he's left feeling taken advantage of.

When contacted by TMJ4, the branch manager for ServiceMaster Recovery by Restoration Holdings – Wausau confirmed that he had adjusted the Calls’ bill to account for the damaged 2-by-4s. He also agreed to deduct an additional $1,000 to reflect the cost of the plumbing repair, after acknowledging that mistakes can happen. The manager added that crews were under tremendous pressure and handled the situation to the best of their ability while working to clear dozens of flooded homes in southeastern Wisconsin.

The administrator of Wisconsin's Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) says home improvement consistently ranks as a top-five category for complaints, and flooding events often bring additional concerns.

"We have already seen some complaints come in in relation to the flooding," Michelle Reinen said.

Consumer protection officials advise being wary of contractors who promise quick turnarounds, offer deep discounts, demand cash up front or won't put agreements in writing. They also recommend doing thorough research before hiring.

"Getting numerous estimates, talking to friends and family," Reinen said.

Call hopes other homeowners facing flood damage can take the time to properly vet contractors despite the urgent nature of the situation.

"If we have time as homeowners, you do your due diligence, right? Read reviews, ask others who they've used in the past, but obviously life events such as these can make us operate in a faster timeline," Call said.

ServiceMaster Recovery by Restoration Holdings – Wausau has a B rating according to the Better Business Bureau and is not BBB accredited.

Consumer protection experts offer one more tip. This does not apply to the Calls’ situation, but during home improvement projects DATCP recommends requesting a lien waiver with every payment to contractors. A lien waiver prevents subcontractors or suppliers from placing a lien on your home if the main contractor fails to pay them. Lien waivers are not automatic and must be specifically requested.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

