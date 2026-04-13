Menomonee Falls homeowner hopes to cash in as experts say mid-April is the best time to sell a home

Homeowners hoping to sell their property might want to act fast. According to a new analysis by Realtor.com, the week of April 12 to April 18 is expected to be the best time in 2026 year list a home.

Entering the market right now could mean thousands of dollars more in a seller's pocket. Homes listed during this specific week historically sell faster and pull in higher prices. Realtor.com says it's based on seasonal trends from 2018–25 data (excluding 2020), and calculating a Best Time To Sell score for each week of the year, using a combination of housing metrics.

The Realtor.com analysis shows homes have hit prices 1.3% higher than average compared to the rest of the year, and are typically 6.6% higher than the start of the year.

Rhonda Augustiniak recently listed her Menomonee Falls home and is hoping to sell soon.

"I'm ready to sell," Augustiniak said.

"I think it's gonna sell quick," she added.

When it was time to list, the Augustiniak family turned to Mathew Moore, a real estate expert with Shorewest Realtors who originally sold them the home.

"He knew the house already, so he came in and he was really good at telling me I'm an art teacher, so he was really good at telling me what to take down because my taste might not be for everybody. So as hard as that is to hear, you know, it's kind of nice," Augustiniak said.

WATCH: Experts say mid-April is the best time to sell a home

Experts say mid-April is the best time to sell a home

Moore said local spring trends are reflecting national market conditions that can favor sellers.

"So right now we are lacking in inventory, which is one of the great things about the spring market," Moore said.

Fewer competing sellers can help a listing stand out. Moore said April tends to bring out serious buyers, especially families who want to be settled before the next school year begins.

"It's a great time to put your home on the market right now because we're at the point where the school season's gonna end," Moore said.

"Under the $500,000 price point has been very active and that number's slowly been inching up," Moore said.

When asked what sellers should be doing right now to get ready, Moore offered a simple tip.

"Getting your house cleaned up is probably the most important thing," Moore said.

It is advice that Augustiniak took to heart.

"Just getting everything, you know, sparkling clean, uh, floors, getting the carpets cleaned," Augustiniak said.

Now, she is eager to see the offers roll in.

"I am ready to move yesterday," Augustiniak said.

According to Realtor.com, the Milwaukee market is seeing some of the highest demand in the country because homes remain relatively affordable and desirable, while supply is still quite limited. And because of that, while the national data points to the week of April 12-18, the optimal listing window for the Midwest and Northeast began opening as early as March.

For those hoping to buy instead of sell, Realtor.com says the best time to purchase a home will be in October, after the spring and summer rush.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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