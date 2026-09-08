Lime enforces new safeguards to prohibit Milwaukee users from riding on sidewalks

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A 71-year-old woman is recovering from a fractured wrist and elbow after being struck by a Lime scooter rider on a Milwaukee sidewalk this summer, as the company rolls out new safeguards for riders in the city.

New video obtained by TMJ4 shows a Lime rider hitting the woman on Brady Street and then riding away in broad daylight.

On July 21, just after 11 a.m., a group of people with the MKE Rec Department were walking on Brady Street when a scooter rider came up behind them on the sidewalk and struck the woman.

Brian Cummings, a friend of the victim, said he was shocked to learn this happened.

"Somebody on a Lime scooter came up, was going fast on the sidewalk, she said she turned around, saw them, but not enough time to react, and got run over," Cummings explained.

The video shows the scooter rider hitting the woman, falling on top of her, and then getting up, remounting the scooter, and riding away without stopping.

"She ended up in the ER with a fractured wrist and elbow on her left arm, she had surgery afterwards," Cummings said. "And she still dealing with pain and suffering and emotional stuff."

Cummings said the lack of accountability made the situation worse.

"I was really, pretty angry that it happened because I couldn't do anything to protect her and that person didn't stop to say hey, are you okay," Cummings added.

The July 21 incident was not isolated. A month before it occurred, La Cage owner Dave Wolz was also hit and severely injured by someone riding a Lime scooter on a sidewalk.

City leaders have been debating whether the scooters should remain in Milwaukee, whether more safeguards are necessary, and how to better patrol riders.

Lime has since rolled out new in-app notifications warning riders to stay off sidewalks. When a ride begins, an audio alert also instructs riders not to ride on sidewalks.

Cummings said he views the changes as a step forward, but wants more.

"I think that it's good. I know there's other measures that the city is trying to work on to get slowing down, because this person is clearly going too fast. It's a step in the right direction," Cummings said.

He is also calling for formal rider education.

"Riding demonstrations, like this is what you should be doing, this is how you ride, this is how you navigate these certain things in the road," Cummings added.

A Lime spokesperson told TMJ4 the company is working with the Department of Public Works to mitigate sidewalk riding. Lime has the ability to warn, fine and/or ban repeat offenders, and is working to promote proper riding while disciplining the minority of riders who repeatedly fail to obey their rules.

This story was reported on-air by Jenna Rae and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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