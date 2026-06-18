Pedestrian hit by Lime scooter rider on a Milwaukee sidewalk; friends say he needs surgery

MILWAUKEE — Dave Wolz, the owner of La Cage Night Club in Walker's Point, was struck by a person riding a Lime scooter on a Milwaukee sidewalk — something that is against the law.

Video of the incident shows Wolz stepping out of a bar on King Drive when a person riding a Lime scooter on the sidewalk hits him head on. Several people rush to Wolz's side. Witnesses say the person who hit Wolz stayed at the scene the entire time.

A friend of Wolz told TMJ4 he will need surgery on his spine and that he suffered head, rib and foot injuries. Wolz gave TMJ4 permission to use the video.

Dockless scooter safety is not a new issue in Milwaukee. In 2025, the city's Department of Public Works received 266 reports of improper usage. Sixteen percent of those were for sidewalk riding.

Kate Fregetto, a visitor from Chicago, where Lime scooters are also available, said she wants to see more safety enforcement.

"People are just picking up these lime scooters kind of weaving inbetween traffic, on the sidewalk but they have no helmets," Fregetto said.

Fregetto also wants Lime to expand its geo-restrictions in high-traffic areas.

"In busy areas when there's Brewers games when there's Cubs games just have those scooters stop and don't allow people to scooter in busy areas that don't have bike lanes," Fregetto said.

Last year, the city distributed 715 helmets.

Milwaukee collects a sizable amount of money from scooter operators. In 2024, the city's deal with operators netted more than $559,000. In 2025, that number jumped to more than $728,000.

Milwaukee Police are looking into the incident.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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