Letter from Racine Unified School District reveals new details about recent technology issues

RACINE, Wis. — A now-resolved but mysterious technology issue within the Racine Unified School District has led parents and staff to reach out to TMJ4 News with questions.

In response, TMJ4 submitted a formal request for public records, which the district denied. However, in the letter denying TMJ4's request, the district's chief of human resources offered insight into why they are unable to share additional information about a recent "security incident" that she called an "attack" on the district's network.

This is a story that TMJ4's Lighthouse team has been following since viewers began reaching out with questions and concerns on Dec. 13, 2024.

"If it's an actual cyberattack or anything like that, let parents know so we can be aware of it because it can spread anywhere," said RUSD parent Joshua Stinson on Dec. 20.

Since then, the district issued updates to parents and staff about the network's operability, but did not specify whether there was a hack or cybersecurity threat that staff and families should be aware of.

The district's network was restored to normal on Jan. 15.

Now, in the letter denying TMJ4's request for information, Adria D. Maddaleni, RUSD's chief of human resources, explains that releasing additional information would disclose too much about the district's network.

"Malignant actors, including the actors who most recently attacked the district, could more easily attack the district in the future," she said.

The letter calls the recent issue a "security incident" and goes on to say, "The malignant actors expressly threatened the district with a second attack if public release of information associated with the first attack occurred."

The district says its goal is to protect the sensitive information of families and employees and preserve trust in the community, though it remains unclear if any of that sensitive information was compromised or breached during the recent attack.

The letter also said several entities, including legal counsel, insurers, and law enforcement, are investigating the incident.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office and Racine Police Department have told TMJ4 News they are not involved in any investigations related to this incident.

In a previous report, the FBI referred questions about the incident back to the school district and shared information about ransomware but did not confirm whether they were involved.

Meanwhile, online, the community has rallied around RUSD teachers, applauding them for their hard work adapting to the challenges while the network was offline.

