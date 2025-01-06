Tutor offers advice for families amid ongoing tech issues at Racine Unified School District

RACINE — Technology issues within the Racine Unified School District are forcing the district to cancel internal Winter Measure of Academic Progress (MAP) testing.

The district is now working with the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction to adjust the timeline for Act 20 testing.

Both tests help teachers and district leaders measure a student's academic progress.

The TMJ4 News Lighthouse team uncovered these new details Monday when staff and students returned to the classroom after Winter Break. However, the technology issues have been lingering since at least Dec. 13, when we first learned about them.

"If it's an actual cyber attack or anything like that, let parents know so we can be aware of it because it can spread anywhere," RUSD parent Joshua Stinson told Lighthouse Reporter Ryan Jenkins on Dec. 20.

Since then, we have heard from parents and staff both in-person and online. Social media comments, emails, and messages to TMJ4 highlight a continued demand for answers about what is wrong with the district's network. One person wrote on the district's Facebook page that "us parents deserve an update on this hacker issue."

In a statement from RUSD on Jan. 6, not many details were given.

"RUSD detected an issue that impacted the operability of its network environment. We are working to restore impacted systems as quickly as possible. In the past week, we have made progress in providing our staff access to some systems. As our investigation into this matter is ongoing, we are unable to provide further details. We are grateful for our amazing teachers and support staff who continue to provide excellent learning opportunities every day," a district spokesperson told Jenkins.

The district has repeatedly denied requests to clarify whether there is a cyber threat, attack, or hack happening. The Racine Police Department and Racine County Sheriff's Office tell TMJ4 News that they are not involved in any criminal investigations related to the technology issues.

TMJ4 also reached out to the FBI, which didn't confirm whether they were involved but shared informationfor people who may be victims of ransomware.

Julie Nondorf is a private tutor and former high school teacher who works and lives in Racine.

TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins sat down with her after learning about the delays and cancellation of tests to learn more about the types of tests being interrupted.

"What it does, it evaluates how students are doing in math, language, and reading, and it determines what teachers need to do to improve student outcomes and how students are doing against themselves," said Nondorf.

Although this disruption isn't ideal, Nondorf warns that parents should not panic. She said teachers are masters of adaptation.

"They're evaluating our students on a daily basis, through their interactions, through the way that they assess the homework, the way they assess the assignments, and the way they assess whether or not they're involved in classroom activities," said Nondorf.

She encourages families to keep an open line of communication involving parents, teachers, and students to make sure no one falls behind during the technology outage.

It remains unclear when the technology issues will be resolved and whether any sensitive data has been compromised.

TMJ4 News has also reached out to DPI but has not yet heard back.



